תיעוד: עשרות עזתים נפגעו בעת שבזזו סיוע הומניטרי דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Thursday reported that as aid trucks were brought into northern Gaza on Thursday morning, Gazan residents gathered around the trucks, acting violently and looting the supplies.

"Early this morning, during the entry of humanitarian aid trucks into the northern Gaza Strip, Gazan residents surrounded the trucks, and looted the supplies being delivered," the IDF confirmed. "During the incident, dozens of Gazans were injured as a result of pushing and trampling."

"The incident is under review."

According to the reports, some of the masses neared the IDF troops in a dangerous fashion, threatening to harm the troops.

The soldiers, whose job it was to allow safe distribution of the aid, felt threatened by the masses and responded with live fire.