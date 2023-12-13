Gazan residents may have had it with Hamas’ leadership, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported.

In a video released by PMW, a Gaza resident can be heard cursing Hamas leadership.

"If the resident in the video above represents a growing sentiment in the Strip" Gazans may be waiting for Hamas' reign to end, PMW explained.

In an interview with Hebron radio station Al-Alam reporter in the Gaza Strip Muhammad Mansour, a man damned Hamas leaders Yahya Al-Sinwar and Muhammad Deif for "destroying us." He also cursed Al-Sinwar as a "son of a dog," calling on Allah to "take revenge" on him.

"I want to convey my message to the Hamas government," the Gazan resident can be heard saying in the video. "May Allah take revenge on you, [and] curse your forefathers... May Allah curse you, O Al-Sinwar (i.e., Hamas terror leader), you son of a dog, may Allah take revenge on you, you’ve destroyed us."

"We migrated from Gaza [City] to Khan Yunis, and from Khan Yunis to Rafah. We were scattered, us and our family, our wives, our children. Give the [Israeli] prisoners [back to Israel], these dogs who are in your possession."

He adds, "Al-Sinwar is underground, hiding together with Deif (i.e., Hamas terror leader) and all the disgusting ones like him."

One little girl described that Hamas is "underneath, in tunnels, and we – the victims who are dying – are civilians," PMW reported.