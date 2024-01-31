A recent social media video shows Gazan civilians calling out to IDF soldiers and asking that they not leave Gaza.

“[Hamas leader Ismail] Haniyeh is eating in a Turkish restaurant, [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar is eating meat underground, and we're eating lead,” one of them declares.

He also cursed the UNRWA, the organization ostensibly responsible for United Nations humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza.

“Don't leave here,” he told the soldiers. “We have nothing to do with all this.” However, Gazan residents also did nothing to try to stop it, nor did they tell the IDF the whereabouts of hostages, although some were kept in homes.