A senior Hamas official revealed Monday morning that approximately 95% of the terror group's leadership has been eliminated during the ongoing war.

In an interview with the BBC, the official admitted that Hamas has lost around 80% of its control over the Gaza Strip, which has been overtaken by armed clans.

He attributed the collapse of Hamas’ command and control structure to the extensive strikes and targeted eliminations carried out by Israel throughout the conflict.

The official added that during the most recent ceasefire, Hamas attempted to reorganize its leadership, but continued Israeli military operations thwarted any effort to reestablish a functioning hierarchical command capable of enforcing authority on the ground.

He further revealed that alongside Israeli attacks, Gaza residents looted the central Hamas security headquarters, which had served as the primary base for managing the group’s control over Gaza.

“There is no security control anywhere. There is no police activity and security has completely collapsed,” he said.

“The situation in Gaza is one where armed gangs roam freely. They can detain or kill you, and no one would know. Hamas has zero control. There is no leadership, no command, no communication. The feeling is one of total collapse,” the senior official concluded.