The New York community gathered in Central Park on Sunday morning, the Fourth of July weekend, to demand freedom for 50 hostages still held captive, among them two Americans: Omer Neutra and Itay Chen.

With a critical deal on the table, participants sent a clear message: Don't wait. Don't waver. Seal the deal. Bring them home.

Daniel Neutra, Omer’s brother, said, “My brother, Omer, is an American. He was born in Manhattan and grew up on Long Island. He loved basketball, barbecues, and his community. While we looked to fireworks in the sky, Omer—and 49 others—remain underground, held by a terrorist organization.”

“There is power in a powerful America. It’s now public that Edan Alexander, soon after the election last year, was moved to better living conditions simply because he is an American citizen. Hamas understands and fears that power that America wields. President Trump wielded this power to demand Edan’s release, and so it was done,” he added.

“We call on President Trump to demand a comprehensive deal—one that brings every hostage home. Not just Americans. Every single soul,” said Daniel Neutra.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu: you are coming this week to America, the land of the free, to Omer’s first home, while 50 hostages and thousands of family members wait for you to make up your mind. Today, we say to you: do not LEAVE until you have a plan to bring them ALL home NOW!” he concluded.

Netanyahu departed for Washington ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday.

Speaking to reporters before taking off, Netanyahu declared that Israel will not give up on the objectives of the war in Gaza. "There are great achievements and missions that must be accomplished. We freed hostages. There are 20 living hostages and 30 deceased ones left. I am determined to return them all, and for Gaza not to be a threat to Israel.”

"We will not allow the encouragement of hostage taking and murder - that means the elimination of Hamas's military capabilities. I am committed to all the objectives, and we will achieve them with our soldiers and the correct and bold decisions that we've made," stated the Prime Minister.

Trump said later on Sunday that there is a “good chance” that there would be a deal with Hamas this week that would secure the release of some of the remaining hostages.

“I think we're close to a deal on Gaza. “We could have it this week. I think there's a good chance we have a deal with Hamas during the coming week, pertaining to quite a few of the hostages,” Trump told reporters.

“You know, we've gotten a lot of the hostages out, but pertaining to the remaining hostages, quite a few of them will be coming out. We think we'll have that done this week,” he reiterated.