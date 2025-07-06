This week, the IDF will begin issuing summonses for the remaining members of the haredi community to complete the enlistment process. These will be issued to those whose status as yeshiva students is no longer valid following the expiration of the law.

The summonses are expected to be sent out in several phases during the month of July, until all 54,000 orders have been issued.

The enlistment appointments at the recruitment offices will be scheduled throughout the entire 2025 draft year.

The IDF stated that as part of the screening and recruitment process, the IDF will continue to focus efforts and prioritize individuals with high potential for combat roles and front-line combat support roles, in order to fill ranks as quickly as possible in light of the growing operational need.

The IDF intends to intensify enforcement measures against draft evaders and deserters across all sectors of the population.

"The IDF will continue working to expand the enlistment of members of the haredi community, while ensuring conditions that respect their unique way of life and developing additional programs to support their integration into the military," the IDF claimed in a statement.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett commented on the announcement, praising it while denouncing the attempt to legislate a law to prevent enlisting haredim. "While sending reservists for third, fourth, and fifth tours in Gaza, the government is passing a draft exemption law. The government consults with haredi functionaries and not with the IDF. This law would abandon the soldiers and their families." He called for MKs to oppose the law and added, "Camaraderie in the ranks will always prevail."