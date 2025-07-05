Five Israeli military bases were directly hit by Iranian missiles during the Israel-Iran conflict in June, according to a report by The Telegraph.

Satellite data analyzed by researchers at the University of Oregon revealed that six missiles struck bases in central, northern, and southern Israel, including the Tel Nof Air Force base and the Glilot camp, home to the intelligence unit 8200.

The bases hit also included the Tziporit camp in northern Israel, a base near Tulkarem, and a base near Beit Nehemia, which was struck twice.

These missile strikes add to the 36 other missile hits on buildings during the war. Despite most Iranian missiles being intercepted, experts noted that Tehran’s hit rate improved as the conflict progressed, though the reasons for this are unclear, according to The Telegraph.

"The data shows that five previously unreported military facilities were hit by six Iranian missiles across northern, southern, and central Israel, including a large air base, an intelligence gathering center, and a logistics base," The Telegraph reported. The IDF spokesperson declined to comment on the specifics but assured that relevant units maintained operational continuity throughout the fighting.

Approximately 16% of the missiles breached both Israeli and US defense systems, resulting in 28 fatalities.