Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clarified that a partial deal with the Hamas terror group “is not on the table,” stressing instead the need to bring down Hamas’ rule.

During a six-hour meeting of the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet, Netanyahu stressed that Israel will continue fighting, underlining the importance of dismantling Hamas' government and ability to control Gaza.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir requested to put to a vote a resolution declaring opposition to any partial deal, but Netanyahu responded that there was no need.

“There is no need for a vote; it’s not on the table,” Netanyahu said.

The majority of Cabinet ministers also expressed opposition to a partial deal. The meeting concluded at 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, after nearly six hours of discussion, during which the IDF presented its operational plans for the Gaza Strip.