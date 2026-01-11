Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is currently attempting to develop an alternative axis to the so-called “moderate Sunni axis," with the most prominent potential members being Turkey, Iran, Qatar, Egypt, and Pakistan, according to a report by Kan News.

According to the report, officials in the Gulf believe that the Saudis are intensifying both overt and implicit public attacks against the United Arab Emirates, accusing it of acting in coordination with Israel against Saudi interests. Riyadh has even portrayed Abu Dhabi as an “Israeli proxy."

Saudi Arabia has also shifted its stance toward Israel, now defining it as the central problem in the Middle East-an approach that is also interpreted as an attempt to move closer to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

It was further reported that troubling signs have recently emerged, suggesting that Crown Prince bin Salman is adopting a softer toward the Muslim Brotherhood, alongside defending Turkish interests in the African arena.