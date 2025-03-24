Mahmoud Khalil sits in some prison in Louisiana waiting to find out if he is allowed to remain in America, or gets deported.

That’s the whole story. Good night and good luck.

If only it were that simple. This Palestinian Arab, who holds a student visa, was caught allegedly stirring up the Columbia U campus with “Free Palestine” pro-Hamas incitement.

Why him? No special reason…except maybe he screamed loudest. Why now? Because Trump sits in the White House, not Biden.

Jew—hatred was rife campus to campus, while Biden slept.

Yes, there is the other side to the story, suggesting that Khalil was acting as a liaison between the demonstrators and the administration…which I am not buying.

I know these people too well. I know the act, I know the routine, and I know how cleverly they fiddle the public and the media.

That’s how Israel itself got fiddled and fooled, Oct. 7

Up to CBS News this morning, Sunday, which featured Khalil’s wife. She speaks softly, and she is having a baby.

How perfect!

You can’t script this any better.

Imagine the hi-fiving among the producers at such lucky timing.

Trump knows show business, and neither is he falling for the production, which began some 50 years ago when the United States brought them in by the millions.

Within a decade, they became the students, and the professors. Leaving Jews at their mercy…up to this moment. Finally, Trump.

Trump wants Khalil and all these other student visa campus radicals deported…saying essentially…”your fist-pumping antisemitism is not welcome here in America.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio put it sharply: “We will continue to use every legal means available to remove alien enemies.”

So everything was set to boot them all out, until some local judge stepped in to halt all such deportations, until what? The Supreme Court?

Likely so.

Local judges have been thorns and thistles for Trump from day one. As soon as he makes a move, the Democrats send in the robed clowns.

Or even when he does nothing they target him, and how he has survived all that, from New York to Georgia, I’ll never know.

Keep in mind that a green card is not citizenship, but a form of generosity, and if abused, like rabble-rousing on campus, be prepared to face deportation…judge or no judge.

Some, we hear from “The View” and elsewhere, are afraid that even alleged citizens could find themselves facing deportation.

Not such a bad idea, really, when considering, say, Ilhan Omar and the like.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal.” His novel, “Compulsive,” motivated John W. Cassell to declare “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Contact here

Jack Engelhard banner Courtesy

NOW AVAILABLE: The collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, Writings, here