Judea and Samaria District Police arrested two foreign nationals over the weekend after they were found inside a closed military zone near the community of Avigail in the southern Hebron Hills. The area is designated as a firing zone.

The arrests followed a report from the Maon community security coordinator, who alerted authorities to suspicious individuals near a structure in the village of Khalet al-Daba'.

Responding to the report, officers from the Judea Precinct's Hebron Station, together with IDF forces, located the two individuals who had allegedly entered the restricted area in violation of a standing order issued by the IDF Central Command.

According to police, one of the detainees is known internationally for anti-Israel activism. The suspects were taken for questioning at the Hebron police station.

Following a joint review by the police and the Population and Immigration Authority, it was decided to release the two on condition that they be barred from entering Judea and Samaria for 15 days.

On Sunday, the pair were brought to a hearing at the Immigration Authority offices at Ben Gurion Airport. One of them signed an agreement to leave Israel without contest, while the other announced her intention to appeal the deportation. She will remain in custody pending a decision on her appeal or her departure from the country.