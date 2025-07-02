Sergeant Yaniv Michalovitch, aged 19, from Rehovot, a soldier in the Armored Corps 82nd Battalion, 7th Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF cleared for publication this evening (Wednesday).

In the incident in which Sergeant Yaniv Michalovitch fell, a tank commander and a soldier in the Armored Corps 82nd Battalion, 7th Brigade, were severely injured.

During an additional incident, a soldier in the Egoz Unit, Commando Brigade, was severely injured during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families were notified.

Rehovot Mayor Matan Dil paid tribute to Yaniv: "The heart refuses to believe. A week after Rehovot lost its citizen, Staff Sergeant Ronel Ben-Moshe - yet more bitter news is knocking on our door. Yaniv left behind his parents and two brothers. I hug you, and together with all the residents of Rehovot, I feel your immense pain."