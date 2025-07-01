תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

With the direction of IDF and Shin Bet intelligence, IDF troops continue their operational activity against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

Last night, the 99th Division identified two terrorists attempting to plant an explosive device targeting IDF troops. The troops identified the terrorists and directed the aircraft, which struck and eliminated the terrorists.

Over the past few days, the 36th Division has expanded its operations to additional areas within the Gaza Strip, eliminating dozens of terrorists and dismantling hundreds of terror infrastructure sites both above and below ground.

Over the past day, the 162nd Division eliminated eight terrorists who were located in an operational command center.

In addition, a number of naval vessels struck several terror targets and terrorists in the southern Gaza Strip.

Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force struck over 140 terror targets in the Gaza Strip to support ground forces. Targets struck included terrorists, military structures, anti-tank missile launch posts that posed a threat to the troops, weapons storage facilities, and additional terrorist infrastructure.

credit: דובר צה"ל

