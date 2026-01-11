Police on Sunday afternoon arrested a Palestinian man from the West Bank who had breached security at Ben Gurion Airport several weeks earlier.

The arrest came after an extensive manhunt and intelligence-led operations conducted by police and special units in the Judea and Samaria District.

According to authorities, the suspect arrived at Ben Gurion Airport on December 23 in a vehicle bearing forged license plates. After refusing to comply with security personnel, he broke through the airport’s perimeter and fled into the airport grounds. The vehicle was later abandoned, and the suspect escaped on foot, evading capture until now.

Police said the suspect has been taken in for questioning, and legal proceedings are expected to follow.