The International Criminal Court (ICC) has revealed it was the target of a "sophisticated" cyberattack last week, marking the second such incident in as many years, The Associated Press reported.

The global tribunal announced on Monday that the breach had been contained and measures were being implemented to mitigate any potential damage.

The exact nature or motive behind the latest cyber intrusion remains undisclosed. "A Court-wide impact analysis is being carried out, and steps are already being taken to mitigate any effects of the incident," the ICC stated in an official release quoted by AP.

Despite the attack, court spokesman Fadi El Abdallah assured that operations would continue uninterrupted. "All necessary measures have been taken to ensure the business continuity," El Abdallah informed AP.

The cyber assault coincided with The Hague hosting a summit of 32 NATO leaders, held at a conference center in close proximity to the ICC's headquarters. Security at the summit included robust measures designed to counter cyber threats.

The court has not confirmed whether any sensitive or confidential information was compromised during the incident.

The ICC has faced significant backlash recently, following its issuance of arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, related to Israel's military campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

These actions have drawn condemnation, with US President Donald Trump imposing sanctions on ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan in February, followed by additional sanctions on four court judges earlier this month.

AP noted that the lingering impact of a previous cyberattack in 2023 continues to affect the court's operations, with Wi-Fi services yet to be fully restored at its dedicated headquarters.