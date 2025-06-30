It has been confirmed in Israel that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will depart for a visit to the United States next week, where he will meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

Netanyahu visited the Jerusalem District Court yesterday (Sunday) to explain to the judges why the hearings in his case should be postponed, given the developments in the region.

The hearing was not scheduled in the official calendars and was kept secret. The invited participants for the confidential hearing included the head of IDF Military Intelligence, Major General Shlomi Binder. Additionally, two senior officials from the National Security Council and the Mossad were summoned to provide their opinions.

At the conclusion of the secret session, the judges announced the cancellation of the Prime Minister’s testimony in his trial scheduled for this week. The judges and the other present participants were asked to sign a confidentiality agreement.

The judges noted, "In light of the explanations provided, which included substantial additions and changes regarding the information presented in previous decisions, we are partially accepting the request and canceling the scheduled testimony of Mr. Netanyahu for June 30 and July 2."

During the last session, General Binder presented to the judges the plans for preparing for an attack against Iran, which led to changes in the Prime Minister's testimony.