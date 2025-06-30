Ahead of his planned appearance at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Rabbi Doron Perez, father of IDF soldier Daniel Perez who fell in battle on October 7th and whose body remains in the hands of Hamas in Gaza, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the message he intends to share and the complex realities facing Israeli society.

Rabbi Perez emphasized the importance of national unity during this trying time. “My message today is the same as it has always been,” he said. “Since the beginning, especially on Tuesday nights, Hostages Square has represented unity. It's called 'We Sing Together for Their Return' - and I believe we must seek out that which unites us, not divides us.”

He lamented the politicization of the issue. “The tragedy is that it’s become political. Everything becomes divisive because we struggle to hold complexity,” he said. “Our civic responsibility is to highlight the complexity and still find common ground. Identifying with the hostages' fate must transcend politics. Anyone with a feeling heart can say, 'I'm with you.'"

Asked whether he supports a deal to secure the hostages’ release, Rabbi Perez underscored the tension between moral imperative and national responsibility. “There is no simple solution,” he said. “With Iran, there was unity: we knew we couldn’t let them get the bomb. Hezbollah was similar. But Gaza is different. They have at least 50 hostages, including Matan Angrest, the driver of Daniel’s tank. This is an unimaginable, impossible situation.”

He warned against oversimplification. “Some say we must defeat Hamas at all costs and set aside the hostages. Others say we must do a deal at any price. But can we say there's no limit? What if Hamas demanded the end of the Zionist enterprise? Of course we wouldn't agree.”

Rabbi Perez called for a balanced approach. “We must pursue a responsible deal that brings home every hostage while ensuring Israel retains freedom of action in Gaza. Like in Lebanon - Hezbollah remains, but they know if they provoke, we will respond with full force. Hamas must understand the same.”

Reflecting on global reactions, Rabbi Perez noted the admiration shown by non-Israelis, including non-Jews, for Israel's efforts to recover even the bodies of fallen soldiers. “This is part of being a light to the nations. We’ve fought morally, distinguishing between civilians and combatants. And we show the world the sanctity of human life - not just in life, but in death.”

Quoting Deuteronomy, he added: “It is forbidden to leave a dead body hanging, because it bears the image of God. Just as we honor life, we honor the body that held that life.”

Rabbi Perez emphasized the importance of fostering dialogue and understanding. “This is not a debate between good and evil, but among those who seek Israel’s good,” he stated. “We must embrace dialogue and acknowledge the complexity of this moment.”