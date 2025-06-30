The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this evening (Monday) that the IDF has reorganized the access routes to aid distribution centers in the Gaza Strip.

"As part of the framework for distributing food and humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, which is carried out by the American civilian organization (Gaza Humanitarian Foundation) in coordination with international aid organizations, the IDF enables the independent civilian activity. The IDF also operates near the centers in order to prevent the aid from falling into the hands of the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF stated.

"As part of the operational effort to secure the areas surrounding the distribution centers, the IDF is conducting an ongoing process of examination and evaluation — aimed at improving the operational response in the area, minimizing friction with the population, and ensuring that the aid reaches its intended recipients.

"Recently, IDF troops operated to reorganize the access routes and aid distribution centers — including fencing and demarcating the centers, installing directional and warning signs, opening additional access routes, establishing barriers and checkpoints to regulate vehicle movement, and physically adapting the layout of the centers to allow external observation of the remaining aid packages at the end of each day.

"Based on lessons previously learned, it was decided to temporarily close the first aid distribution center in the Tel al-Sultan area and to establish a new distribution center nearby. The new center has been designed to reduce friction with the population and to maintain the safety of troops operating on the ground," the IDF stated.

These measures are intended to enable the safe and efficient passage of Gazan civilians, the orderly distribution of aid, and the continuity of the IDF’s operational activity.