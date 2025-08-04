A serious act of vandalism occurred on the night of Tisha B'Av at a yeshiva in Modi'in Illit, when unidentified individuals broke into the Ateret Yisrael Yeshiva boarding school and caused extensive damage.

The perpetrators operated systematically - breaking doors, damaging equipment, and stealing personal belongings of the students.

Police forces arrived at the scene after receiving a report of the incident. Investigators from the Judea and Samaria Division documented the scene and collected evidence in an effort to identify the perpetrators and locate additional clues.

A spokesperson for the Judea and Samaria Division of the Israel Police said: “We received a report of a break-in at an educational institution in the area. A thorough investigation has been launched, and we are working to locate those involved. At this time, no arrests have been made.”