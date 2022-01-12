Vandals broke into a Tel Aviv synagogue on Tuesday night, stealing several Torah scrolls from the Holy Ark, Behadrey Haredim reported.

Police and forensic investigators have opened an investigation into the incident and are searching for the perpetrators.

In a statement, Israel Police said it had opened an investigation Wednesday morning "upon receipt of a report regarding a break-in at a synagogue on Ben Zvi Way in Tel Aviv, during which Torah scrolls were stolen from the location."

According to Behadrey Haredim, over the weekend Israel Police arrested an individual suspected of carrying out several break-ins and stealing from synagogues in the northern city of Netanya. Police investigations revealed that the suspect had broken into several synagogues in the past month and stolen charity boxes from them.

The police arrested the suspect, a 34-year-old resident of Netanya suspected of breaking into three synagogues and stealing thousands of shekels from their charity boxes.

On Thursday, the suspect was brought to Petah Tikva's Magistrates Court, which ordered him released to house arrest.