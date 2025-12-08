Participants in last week’s tour of Shiloh, part of a mission that brought over 1,000 American Christian leaders and influencers to Israel, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about their experience. They toured the ancient site of Shiloh last Friday as part of what organizers described as the flagship event of the largest public-diplomacy mission in Israel’s history.

Participants, brought to Israel through an initiative led by Dr. Mike Evans and the Friends of Zion organization in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Binyamin Regional Council, arrived in dozens of buses and prayed for the State of Israel while expressing deep solidarity.

Many of the pastors described their experience in Shiloh as meaningful and moving. One participant said the gathering brought together “a thousand pastors from all over America” who came “to show support for Israel” with “a heart of love” and compassion. Another expressed simple but emphatic solidarity and appreciation, saying: “We stand with Israel… We love you, and your hospitality has been incredible.”

Visitors spoke about the significance of standing at the site where the Tabernacle once stood, calling the location “amazing” and “beautiful,” and noting the sense of history felt while walking through the area. Several described the opportunity as a blessing, with one pastor saying he felt “honored and blessed” to be part of the mission.

For many, the visit to Shiloh was their first, even among those who had been to Israel numerous times. One participant who has visited the country close to a dozen times said that seeing a new part of the land strengthened his ability to “defend her” when speaking back home. Another described the experience as “life-changing,” praising the welcome they received and the “desire of the Israeli people for peace.”

Others shared that the trip reinforced their personal commitment to support Israel within their communities in the United States. One pastor spoke of the importance of “keeping Israel safe and strong” and said he was committed to ensuring that Americans “stand up for Israel.” Another noted that each visit deepened his understanding of the land, the people, and “the importance of supporting Israel as US citizens.”

First-time visitors commented on the warmth of the Israeli people, describing them as “loving” and “kind,” and spoke about the spiritual impact of being in a place they viewed as central to their faith. One participant said simply: “Hashem has blessed Israel,” offering a prayer for continued peace and prosperity.

Others emphasized that their goal was to return home as advocates armed with firsthand experience. “Our hearts are for this land and for this people,” one pastor said, adding that participants came to Shiloh to “see the truth on the land” and bring that message back to their congregations. One participant said the group intended to ensure they “won’t be silent,” pledging to pray for and stand by Israel.