Lt. Col. Avishai Harer is the officer who was found yesterday (Saturday) in his home in central Israel without signs of life.

Harer, a resident of Kochav HaShahar, served as a career officer and is survived by his wife, Hodia, and their four children.

His funeral will take place today at 3:30 p.m. in the military section of the cemetery in Omer.

As reported last night, upon learning of the incident, an investigation was opened by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID). “The family has been notified," the statement said. “The IDF shares in the family’s sorrow and will continue to accompany them."

In a farewell address a few months ago upon stepping down from his role as commander of the Placement Center, Lt. Col. Harer said: “We introduced a new profession into the IDF-placement. We built it from scratch, from a process into an experience. We turned career soldiers, wounded soldiers, and commanders at all levels into partners and created a place that believes things can be done differently."