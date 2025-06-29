US President Donald Trump revealed in a Sunday interview with Fox News that more countries were showing interest in joining the Abraham Accords with Israel following the successful campaign against the Iranian regime.

"We have some really great countries in their write now, and I think we're going to start loading them up. Because Iran was the primary problem," the President stated.

Surprisingly, he added, "We had a period of time when I thought Iran would join the Abraham Accords along with everyone else. Frankly, they would have been better off than where they are write now."

The President reiterated that Iran did not remove any enriched uranium from the nuclear facility in Fordow before the US bombed it. "They didn't move anything," Trump replied when asked about the reports. "You know what they moved? Themselves; they were all trying to live."

He explained that the Iranians "didn't think it was doable, what we did, and what we did was amazing. There were energy commissions that went there now. It's just thousands of tons of rock in that room right now."

Describing the nuclear sites following the strikes, the President stated: "The whole place was just destroyed, and the other two also. Israel was able to do damage, but we did the final damage. We have the greatest submarines in the world. We launched 30 rockets from submarines, every single one of them hit their target."

Trump commended the B-2 bomber pilots who conducted the strikes and announced that they will be invited to the White House. "These people flew 36 hours in a small space, and they flew so brilliantly, and they hit a small target, half the size of a refrigerator, from 50,000 feet in the air going at a rapid speed."

Discussing the negotiations leading up to the war, the President noted that he thought it could have been solved with a negotiation, "But they said they wanted enrichment. Enrichment doesn't mean like air conditioning, and it doesn't mean to jack up your car. Enrichment is a bad word. I said, 'You have so much oil, what do you need that for?' And they answered: 'We need it. We need it.' I wouldn't let that happen. I think people wouldn't have understood it if I allowed that to happen. So we had a 60-day talk, and that delayed them a lot. And then we said, 'let's go at it,' and it worked out."