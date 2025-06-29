Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has lauded the recent U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities as a significant strategic victory and a boost to American credibility on the global stage. The operation, known as "Operation Midnight Hammer," targeted Iran's Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites, reportedly causing substantial damage to Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Speaking to Fox News, Rice emphasized that the strikes have "substantially, significantly damaged" Iran's nuclear program, making it "hard to build a nuclear weapon" for the foreseeable future. She criticized a leaked, "low-confidence" preliminary intelligence assessment from the Defense Intelligence Agency, which claimed the strikes did not destroy key components of Iran's nuclear facilities, calling it "irresponsible."

Rice also highlighted the broader implications of the operation, noting that it has "bolstered America's credibility on the global stage." She contrasted this action with the previous administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan, suggesting that the successful mission has reestablished U.S. authority and influence in international affairs.

Regarding Iran's intentions, Rice expressed skepticism, stating, "We've had 46 years of the Iranians destabilizing the region... they don't want peace." She questioned the Iranian regime's willingness to engage in meaningful negotiations, given its long-standing hostility toward Israel and support for regional proxies.

The U.S. strikes, conducted in coordination with Israel, have been described as the most complex and secretive military operation in history. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth characterized the mission as a resounding success, asserting that it led to a ceasefire and the end of the 12-Day War between Israel and Iran.