A report in the British newspaper The Times revealed that Israeli Mossad agents operated inside Iran for over a decade, gathering intelligence on the country’s nuclear infrastructure in preparation for potential future military operations.

According to the report, Mossad agents had been monitoring Iranian nuclear sites since 2010, identifying centrifuge production facilities at three locations in Tehran and Isfahan — sites that were later targeted in Operation Rising Lion. Intelligence sources noted that the activity extended beyond the major sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, covering additional nuclear facilities.

The report also stated that the agents provided precise intelligence that enabled strikes on nuclear infrastructure, including the enrichment facility at Natanz and military sites in Isfahan established by the SPND organization. According to the documents, Israel also targeted Revolutionary Guard research and development sites and weapons facilities in the city of Sanjarian.

The leaked documents indicate that by the end of 2024, Iran had made significant progress in its nuclear program, advancing to a point where it could achieve operational capability within weeks.

The report is based on intelligence documents obtained by The Times.