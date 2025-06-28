IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir communicated Saturday with the Battalion Commander of the 7114th Battalion, COL G, and the Commander of the Binyamin Regional Brigade, COL A.

The Chief of the General Staff emphasized his full support for the conduct and operations of the battalion and the brigade, and strongly condemned any harm directed at IDF soldiers, including reservists who are serving with dedication and personal sacrifice.

On Friday night, the battalion operated to disperse Israeli civilians who had entered a closed military zone near the village of Kafr Malik and violently assaulted the security forces.

"The IDF and its soldiers face many challenges," a statement stressed. "The undermining of the rule of law and the use of violence by a radical minority harm security and stability in the area."

The Chief of the General Staff expressed his appreciation for the battalion, which reported for a third round of reserve duty, and for its continued operations in the Binyamin Regional Brigade over this period.