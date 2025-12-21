As on every Rosh Chodesh, the Women of the Wall group attempted on Sunday morning to bring a Torah scroll into the Western Wall prayer plaza, in violation of regulations in force at the site.

On this occasion, the group sought to smuggle the Torah scroll into the plaza by concealing it in the bag of an IDF reserve soldier. Ushers at the site requested to inspect the bag, located the Torah scroll, and removed it.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation condemned the incident, stating: “We regret that the Women of the Wall group once again chose to exploit IDF soldiers in an attempt to violate the procedures in place at the Western Wall. As in the past, the group does not hesitate to employ provocative tactics that harm the sanctity of the site and the honor of the Torah scroll.

“The Western Wall Heritage Foundation embraces and honors IDF soldiers, both regular and reserve. The Western Wall will continue to serve as a place of prayer, strength, and comfort for them. During the recent Hanukkah holiday alone, thousands of IDF soldiers visited the Western Wall plaza to pray and give thanks at the holiest site of the Jewish people. The Foundation will continue to act to preserve the sanctity of the Western Wall, maintain proper order, and respect all visitors.”

The Women of the Wall responded by stating: “On Hanukkah, the holiday commemorating the Maccabees’ struggle for religious freedom, women are still denied religious freedom and the ability to practice their faith at the Western Wall. This situation is an absurdity under the authority of the Western Wall rabbi.”