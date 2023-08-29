As the holidays of Tishrei approach (Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot, and Simchat Torah) and hundreds of thousands of worshippers gather at the Western Wall Plaza during this period, this morning (Tuesday) a routine examination of the integrity of the Western Wall stones commenced.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation conducts a comprehensive and meticulous examination of all the Western Wall stones twice a year, on the eve of Passover and on the eve of Rosh Hashanah. The examination is done manually, and a thorough maintenance of the Western Wall stones is carried out. This is to ensure the safety of the thousands of worshippers who visit the holy site throughout the year, especially during the Jewish holidays.

Today's extensive examination assessed the stability of the Western Wall stones. A team of engineers ascended a lift and examined the durability and level of maintenance of each and every stone, following a continuous and organized process that updates and documents each inspection.

This action was carried out under the halachic supervision of the rabbi of the Western Wall, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, along with the Israel Antiquities Authority and engineers from the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, in accordance with the established halachic guidelines.