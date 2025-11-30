Dublin City Council is expected to withdraw a proposal to remove the name of Herzog Park in Rathgar, following significant political criticism and concerns over insufficient legal and procedural information.

Lord Mayor Ray McAdam confirmed that the Council’s Chief Executive intends to pull the report that was scheduled to go before councillors. He stated that the documentation provided did not contain the necessary detail to allow members to reach an informed decision. He also noted that legislation governing the renaming of public places has not fully commenced, creating further uncertainty.

The proposal stemmed from a recommendation made last July by the Council’s Commemorations and Naming Committee, which supported removing the name “Herzog” from the park and opening a consultation process to select a new name. A separate motion regarding Diamond Park is also expected to be withdrawn for similar reasons.

Herzog Park was named in 1995 in honor of Chaim Herzog, who spent his formative years in Dublin. His father, Rabbi Isaac HaLevi Herzog, served as Chief Rabbi of Ireland. Chaim Herzog later served as Israel’s sixth president.

The plan to change the name drew sharp criticism across Ireland and internationally. Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin called for the motion to be withdrawn, warning that such an action would erase the longstanding contribution of Ireland’s Jewish community and would be viewed as antisemitic. Several government ministers voiced similar objections, emphasizing that removing the name of an Irish Jewish figure had no connection to current political debates over Gaza.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, Chaim Herzog’s son, also condemned the proposal, saying it would be a disgraceful move that undermines the historical connection between the Irish and Jewish peoples. His office highlighted Chaim Herzog’s contributions to Europe’s liberation from the Nazis and his lifelong commitment to combating antisemitism.

International criticism also emerged, including comments from US and Israeli officials who described the proposal as a reversal of historical understanding and an insult to the Jewish community.

Support for the renaming had come from several councillors and parties, who argued that the issue reflected public sentiment and longstanding campaigns. Some supporters linked the motion to objections over events in Gaza and felt the existing name was inappropriate. Others said public spaces should avoid political associations.

The matter is now expected to be addressed at the next Council meeting, where group leaders will confirm whether the vote will be formally removed from the agenda.