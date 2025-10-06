The families of the hostages sent today (Monday) an extraordinary letter to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee recommending that the prize be awarded to U.S. President Donald Trump in light of Trump's recent statements and the emerging negotiations regarding the release of the hostages.

In the letter, the families wrote that after a prolonged period of despair, they see in Trump a leadership figure capable of ending the ongoing nightmare, and declared, "There is genuine hope that our nightmare will end. We are certain that he will not rest or stop until the last hostage is returned, the war ends, and peace and prosperity are restored to the Middle East."

They also wrote that since taking office, Trump has acted decisively on behalf of freeing hostages and succeeded in bringing 39 of their loved ones home. In addition, he assisted in enabling the dignified burial of those who perished, as well as accomplishing other feats many deemed impossible.

They noted that Trump has mediated conflicts around the world and delivered results where others had failed: "While others spoke about peace, he brought it into practice."

"We urge you to award President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize. For our families, and for millions around the world who were affected by his efforts, bestowing this honor will serve as proof that determined leadership and actions for peace are what truly change the world."