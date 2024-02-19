Recent rainfall has translated into a significant rise in the Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level, the Water Authority reported.

The Kinneret's water level rose five centimeters (1.97 inches) since Sunday, and now stands at 1.10 meters (3.61 feet) below the upper red line signaling maximum capacity.

The rainfall is expected to continue through Monday afternoon, from northern Israel to the northern Negev, and it will be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. In the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas, there may be flooding. The rains will gradually lessen over the course of the afternoon. Temperatures will be lower than seasonal average.

Monday night will see local rainfall, mostly light, from northern Israel to the northern Negev.

Tuesday will see local rainfall in northern and central Israel, and the skies will be cloudy or partly cloudy. Temperatures will remain below seasonal average.

Wednesday will see temperatures rise and the skies clear.

Thursday will have clear skies, with no significant change in temperatures.