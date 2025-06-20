Could an Israeli player be selected higher than Deni Avdija (9th overall in 2020) and Omri Casspi (23rd overall in 2009)? Ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, two Israeli prospects are drawing significant attention - Danny Wolf and Ben Saraf.

Wolf, who played last season for the University of Michigan, posted impressive stats: 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. He helped lead Israel’s Under-20 national team to a second-place finish at the European Championship and was recently invited to the NBA’s prestigious “Green Room” - a select group of 20 players projected to be picked in the early part of the draft.

The Green Room invitation is a strong indicator of Wolf’s high standing among NBA teams. It also marks a historic milestone, as Wolf is the first Israeli ever to receive such an invitation - unlike Omri Casspi and Deni Avdija, who watched their selections from home.

Joining him in the draft is Ben Saraf , who plays for German club Ulm. Saraf made headlines by leading Israel’s U19 national team to a fourth-place finish in the European Championship and was named tournament MVP. He is projected to be selected in the second round.

According to a report by ESPN, one potential landing spot for Wolf is the Portland Trail Blazers - Deni Avdija’s current team - who hold the 11th pick in the draft.

While expectations are high, it's important to note that even players invited to the Green Room are not guaranteed top-10 selections. Still, Danny Wolf could be on the verge of making Israeli basketball history.