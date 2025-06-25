Tonight (Wednesday into Thursday), the 2025 NBA Draft will take place, spotlighting the world’s most promising young basketball talents as they hope to secure a place in the NBA - widely regarded as the premier basketball league globally.

Among the top international prospects are two Israeli players aiming to follow in the footsteps of Deni Avdija, currently playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. Danny Wolf, a standout from Israel’s U20 national team, and Ben Saraf, who played this season for German club Ulm, are both expected to hear their names called.

As the draft approaches, major U.S. sports media outlets have released their final projections, and both Israeli prospects are generating buzz.

According to ESPN, Danny Wolf, who has made history as the first Israeli invited to the prestigious Green Room, reserved for projected top picks, is predicted to be selected 22nd overall by the Atlanta Hawks. ESPN projects Ben Saraf to follow closely behind at pick No. 31, going to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Athletic offers a different take, projecting that Minnesota will actually select Wolf earlier, with the 17th overall pick, while Saraf is predicted to go 34th to the Charlotte Hornets.

CBS Sports echoes the 17th pick projection for Wolf to Minnesota but forecasts Saraf making a notable jump to 29th overall, where the Phoenix Suns are slated to pick.

A broader look at the draft forecasts suggests a consensus forming around Danny Wolf being selected 17th overall by Minnesota—a position backed by three major outlets. Meanwhile, Ben Saraf is widely projected to be picked around the late first round, with one prediction placing him at No. 27 to the Brooklyn Nets.

If these predictions hold true, tonight could mark a historic moment for Israeli basketball, potentially adding two more names to the growing list of Israeli talents in the NBA.