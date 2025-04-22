Israeli NBA basketball player Deni Avdija reacted on Tuesday to the announcement that he was selected to light a torch at the state Independence Day opening ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

"I am excited and proud of the great privilege given to me to light a torch on the State of Israel's Independence Day. This is an especially moving personal and family moment for me, and at the same time a national moment, that symbolizes my connection to the nation and state."

Avdija, who plays for the Portland Trail Blazers and has had a record-setting season, said that "as an Israeli representative in the NBA, I try every day to represent Israel with honor, responsibility, and pride. I see the lighting of the torch not only as recognition of the journey I've taken, but also a commitment to continue serving as a bridge between cultures, setting an example for the youth, and an inspiration that with faith, hard work, and a dream, everything is possible. This historic moment will be engraved in my memory forever."

Upon announcing Avdija's selection, Minister Regev stated: "He is an exceptional leader on and off the field. He is an example of how to aspire to the highest level, without losing our roots, values, and national responsibility."