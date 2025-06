שוטרי היס"מ חילצו דיירים ובעלי חיים דוברות המשטרה

Earlier this week, following the impact of an Iranian missile in the city of Tel Aviv, special patrol unit (Yassam) officers worked to rescue residents and animals from the damaged buildings.

The officers arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and assisted residents while also rescuing pets left inside the apartments.

Police stated that the officers acted swiftly and decisively, risking their own safety, as part of the police's commitment to protecting human life and public safety.