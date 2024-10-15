Iranian state media on Monday night broadcast footage showing the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, Ismail Qaani, in good health.

The footage follows recent reports that Qaani may have been eliminated in an Israeli strike in Beirut.

In the segment in question, Qaani is seen taking part in the funeral of Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander of the Quds Force who was eliminated in the same Israeli strike in Beirut that also eliminated the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.

Last week, two Iranian security sources told the Reuters news agency that Qaani had been out of contact since strikes on Beirut a week before, sparking speculation that he himself may have been eliminated.

However, the force's deputy commander, Iraj Masjedi, later insisted that Qaani is “in good health and is carrying out his activities.”

Subsequent reports on Arab media claimed that Qaani is under investigation by Iranian authorities on suspicion of spying for Israel.

Iranian sources told Sky News that Qaani suffered a heart attack while being interrogated by the IRGC and was evacuated to hospital.