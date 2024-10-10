Islamic Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani is under investigation by the Iranian authorities in an attempt to understand how Israel located Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, UK-based, Qatar-backed Middle East Eye reported on Thursday.

Amid the reports that Qaani was killed in the airstrike that killed Nasrallah, eight different sources told MEE that he was still alive and under lockdown as the IRGC investigates him and his team.

Iranian sources told Sky News that Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani suffered a heart attack while being interrogated by the IRGC and was evacuated to the hospital. The report further stated that Qaani's chief of staff is suspected of spying for Israel.

Suspicions that Iranian commanders were involved in the elimination grew after the elimination of Nasrallah's successor Hashem Safieddine.

MEE cited a commander of an armed force close to Iran who said that "the Iranians have serious suspicions that the Israelis have infiltrated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, especially those working in the Lebanese arena, so everyone is currently under investigation."

Qaani has served in the senior position for four years since the dramatic elimination of his predecessor Qasem Soleimani.