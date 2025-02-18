Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan and the Peduel town council announced on Tuesday that the "Israel's Lookout" in Samaria will be renamed after US President Donald Trump.

The renaming of the strategic lookout is a gesture to the US President for his strong support of Israel.

"Israel's Lookout" is one of the best-known and most strategic lookouts in Israel, from it, one can see the entire coastal plain, from Ashkelon in the south to the Hadera in the north.

Governor Dagan notified the US government of the decision in an official letter to the President: "On behalf of the residents of Samaria and the entire people of Israel, I would like to express our deepest appreciation for your unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and the strengthening of its international standing. Your courageous support for the State of Israel, your recognition of the historical and security significance of Judea and Samaria, and your clear policy in the face of threats against our nation are historic actions that will be forever etched in our hearts.

"In light of your tremendous contributions to the State of Israel, I am honored and excited to inform you, on behalf of the residents of Samaria and the entire nation of Israel, that we have decided to name one of the most strategic and impressive observation points in Israel—the "Balcony of the State" in the community of Peduel, located in the heart of Samaria, the Land of the Bible—after you: the 'Trump Balcony.'

He explained: "From this unique vantage point, one can overlook almost the entire State of Israel—from Haifa through the central region, including Tel Aviv, to Ashdod—demonstrating the crucial importance of settlement in Judea and Samaria for Israel’s security.

"For generations, Israeli Prime Ministers have brought distinguished guests to this site so they could witness firsthand the strategic significance of Samaria for Israel’s security and future.

The letter concludes: "Just as you have a far-reaching vision, think strategically, and act with determination for a better future, this observation point symbolizes a broad perspective and a clear-sighted view of the reality on the ground. We firmly believe that no one is more deserving than you to have such a significant place bear your name.

"We would be honored to host you here in Samaria and to share with you the inspiration that this balcony offers to all who visit it. Additionally, we remain hopeful for continued fruitful cooperation between the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria and the US administration under your leadership, as we deeply value our strong friendship and the ever-growing bond between our peoples."

A ceremony inaugurating "Trump Lookout" is expected to be held soon, with officials from Israel and around the world in attendance.