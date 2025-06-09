חשוד בבית הכנסת שהוצת מצלמת אבטחה

On Monday evening, the Israel Police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) arrested a suspect in connection with the arson attack at the Or Haviv synagogue, affiliated with former Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef. The attack occurred early Sunday morning in Jerusalem’s Sanhedria neighborhood.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, has been transferred for questioning by security forces. A gag order has been imposed on details of the investigation.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday. Firefighters were called to the scene, where they discovered hate graffiti and a cross spray-painted on a nearby wall.

Security camera footage showed an individual entering the synagogue around 3:00 a.m., shortly before the fire began. The blaze damaged the rabbi’s seat and burned several holy books.

Following a thorough examination of the scene, the Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident was an act of arson.

In response, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri ordered the immediate deployment of a private security company to guard Rabbi Yosef's home until official security arrangements are finalized and the investigation progresses.