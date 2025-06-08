A suspected arson attack was reported early Sunday morning at the "Or Haviv" synagogue in the Sanhedria neighborhood of Jerusalem, where former Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef leads prayers.

Security camera footage shows a man entering the synagogue around 3:00 a.m., shortly before a fire broke out. The blaze caused damage to Rabbi Yosef’s personal chair and destroyed several sacred books. Graffiti and a cross were also found sprayed on a nearby building.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the incident.

Fire Commander Oren Avrahami, who led the firefighting operation, said, “We arrived within minutes and identified smoke seeping from the roof. We acted decisively to contain the fire and prevent damage to the holy books. Thankfully, there were no injuries and property damage was minimized.”

Minister of Religious Affairs Michael Malchieli harshly condemned the incident, stating: “Shocking scenes with antisemitic overtones at the synagogue where Maran Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef prays. All religious leaders must denounce and reject such vile acts. Simultaneously, I demand that the Israel Police act decisively and bring the perpetrators to justice.”