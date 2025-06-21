Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has chosen three potential candidates to succeed him in the event he is killed in a war against Israel, according to Iranian sources who spoke to The New York Times.

Additionally, he identified the names of three "senior clerics" who could replace him in the event he himself is eliminated.

Khamenei, 86, has been hiding in a bunker since the outbreak of military conflict last week, during which several of his senior commanders and close associates were eliminated.

Another source noted that the Supreme Leader's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is not on the list of successors, despite rumors that the son is a leading candidate to succeed his father.

Israel has already hinted that Khamenei could be a target, while US President Donald Trump stated that "at this stage" there is no intention to eliminate him.

The Sabrin News agency, affiliated with the pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, reported that Khamenei's office denied that Iran's supreme leader has appointed a successor for himself.