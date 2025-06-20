Iran's Revolutionary Guards have named Brigadier General Majid Khadami as the new head of their intelligence division, their third in the past week, AFP reported Thursday, citing the official IRNA news agency.

This appointment follows the death of his predecessor, Mohammed Kazemi, who was reportedly eliminated in an Israeli strike last week.

Major General Mohammad Pakpour, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), made the appointment. Khadami replaces Kazemi, who was killed Sunday alongside two other Revolutionary Guards officers, Hassan Mohaghegh and Mohsen Bagheri, in an alleged Israeli strike.

Pakpour himself was recently appointed to his current role after his predecessor, Hossein Salami, was eliminated in an Israeli strike last week, at the start of Operation Rising Lion.

"During the years that our martyred commanders Kazemi and Mohaqeq led the IRGC Intelligence, we witnessed significant growth in all aspects of intelligence within the IRGC," stated Pakpour.

Following his appointment last Friday by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Pakpour threatened to open "the gates of hell" in response to Israel's attacks.