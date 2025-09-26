According to a survey conducted by the Lazar Institute for Ma’ariv, the Likud party has gained a seat, while Yoaz Hendel’s party secures only four seats, pushing Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party below the electoral threshold.
About a month ago, Hendel’s Reservists Oarty was polling at around eight seats, but it appears to be struggling to replicate that result.
The survey results show:
Likud: 26 seats
Naftali Bennett’s party: 20 seats
The Democrats: 12 seats
Yisrael Beytenu: 9 seats
Gadi Eizenkot’s party: 9 seats
Shas: 8 seats
Yesh Atid: 8 seats
Otzma Yehudit: 7 seats
United Torah Judaism: 7 seats
Ra’am: 5 seats
Hadash-Ta’al: 5 seats
Hendel’s Reservists Party: 4 seats
Blue and White, Religious Zionism, and Balad fail to cross the electoral threshold.