The IDF published data on Wednesday regarding launches by Iran so far since the beginning of Operation Rising Lion, which has been ongoing for six days.

According to the summary, the Iranians so far launched approximately 400 long-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, of which 20 hit built-up areas and caused casualties and property damage

This figure, while indeed indicating certain vulnerabilities, still fits the Defense Ministry's forecasts, and is considered relatively low in terms of casualties.

The IDF stresses that the number of casualties is tens of percents lower than that predicted before the strikes on Iran.

Along with the missiles, the Islamic Republic also launched a major assault using explosive drones. According to the IDF's figures, the regime launched approximately 1000 unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) at Israel, but fewer than 200 managed to cross into Israeli airspace.

All the drones were either intercepted or failed to reach their destination, and there were no direct hits on any targets.