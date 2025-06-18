In a defiant response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for the "unconditional surrender" of Iran, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei rejected the demand outright, Reuters reported.

Speaking from Tehran, Khamenei stated, “We will not bow to foreign demands or abandon our rightful cause. Iran will continue its path to secure its independence and sovereignty, regardless of the threats or ultimatums from the United States or any other nation.”

In a public meeting with his national security team, Trump affirmed that the U.S. would stand by Israel "until the Iranian threat is neutralized."

Khamenei's refusal to surrender comes as Israel's airstrikes against Iranian military sites in western Iran enter their sixth day, with continued targeting of missile systems, nuclear facilities, and military command centers. The Israeli government has made clear that it will not cease its operations until Iran abandons its nuclear weapons program and ceases its involvement in regional terrorism.

Despite mounting losses and the pressure of Israeli airstrikes, Khamenei has declared that Iran will not yield to external demands. "This is not just a struggle for our nation’s survival, but a fight for the preservation of our values and independence," Khamenei asserted. "We will continue to defend our sovereignty, and no one will dictate our future."

The Iranian Supreme Leader’s words have been met with mixed reactions internationally. While countries like Russia and China have expressed support for Iran's position, many Western nations, including the U.S. and European allies, have reaffirmed their commitment to Israel's defense efforts and their call for a halt to Iran’s nuclear program.

In the wake of Khamenei’s rejection of Trump’s demand, Israeli officials have indicated they will continue their strikes on Iranian military assets. Israeli fighter jets are reportedly targeting key Iranian missile launchers, underground facilities, and nuclear sites, and reports suggest that operations will expand in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is considering further sanctions on Iran, aiming to cripple its ability to finance and sustain its military and nuclear activities. President Trump has made it clear that, should Iran fail to comply with international demands, the consequences would be dire.

Despite Khamenei's defiant stance, Reuters reported earlier that the Iranian Supreme Leader is said to be in the most difficult mental state he has ever experienced as Iran continues to suffer heavy losses to its military strength.

The report states that Israel's attacks in Iran have had a severe impact on Khamenei's condition, leading him to worry about the possibility of strategic errors following the elimination of many senior officials around him.

Sources close to Khamenei claim that the massive strike against the security elite surrounding him, which occurred at the start of Operation "Rising Lion," and the rapid replacement of many key figures, could lead to serious mistakes in Iranian decision-making.

Iranian opposition channel Iran International reported in recent days that Khamenei was transferred by security forces to a fortified and secret bunker in the mountainous area north of Tehran, along with his family.