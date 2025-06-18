תיעוד מהשמדת משגר טילים מדגם ״עימאד״ דובר צה"ל

Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked over 40 military targets of the Iranian Army in western Iran on Wednesday morning, an IDF spokesperson confirmed.

The strike involved approximately 25 fighter jets, guided by the Intelligence Directorate.

The targets included missile infrastructure aimed at Israel, missile storage sites, and military operatives of the Iranian regime.

Additionally, the IDF released footage of the destruction of a "Emad" missile launcher, which was loaded and ready to be launched towards Israeli civilians.

Throughout Wednesday morning, Israeli Air Force aircraft continued to fly over Iranian airspace and locate targets for strikes.

The IAF identified and struck five Iranian AH-1 attack helicopters that were at a military base in the Kermanshah area.

These helicopters were intended to target IAF aircraft operating in Iranian airspace.