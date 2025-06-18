The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) and American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI) are joining forces with Ambassador Sam Brownback, JDA Worldwide for the Change Iran Coalition, and a growing wave of American Christian voices support US President Donald Trump’s efforts to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power — and ask him to stand boldly with the Iranian people in their fight for freedom.

Backed by millions of pro-Israel Christians across the country, this campaign urges President Trump to take the bold steps necessary to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat once and for all — and to support regime change that would end over four decades of tyranny.

“The regime ruling Iran today is an illegitimate theocracy that oppresses its own people and threatens Christians, Jews, and other believers throughout the Middle East,” the Change Iran Coalition declares. “This authoritarian dictatorship denies basic human rights to Iranians and serves as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.”

According to the IAF, inside Iran, religious persecution is rampant. Christians are imprisoned, tortured, and even executed for their faith. Bahá’ís, Jews, Sunni Muslims, and Zoroastrians face systematic discrimination. The Iranian people are denied free elections, freedom of worship, and even the right to free speech. Every political candidate is hand-selected by the regime to ensure its continued grip on power.

Rather than invest in healthcare, infrastructure, or economic development, the regime diverts its oil wealth to fund terror, the organization stresses. Iran finances Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and proxy militias across Iraq, Syria, and Yemen — groups that have killed American soldiers, murdered Israeli civilians, and destabilized the region.

“Iran’s support for terrorism has brought suffering to millions,” the coalition warns. “This is a regime that sows chaos from Gaza to Yemen while crushing its own people at home.”

“Before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran was a vibrant, modern society with growing religious freedoms and opportunities for women. But since then, the regime has ruled with brutal theocratic control — crushing dissent, imprisoning and torturing Christians, and severely oppressing women. Iran's leaders have exported their revolution through terror proxies like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, leaving a trail of bloodshed across the region,” said Susan Michael director of the American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI).

“America must not repeat the mistakes of the past — when we failed to support Iran’s Green Movement and remained largely silent during the women-led uprisings. Now is the time for bold leadership. We are proud to stand with the Change Iran Coalition in calling for real support for the Iranian people, real accountability for the regime, and real resolve to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions before it’s too late.”

Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons is not just a regional concern — it’s a global crisis. A nuclear-armed theocracy in Tehran would embolden terrorists, endanger America and its allies, and risk igniting nuclear war in the Middle East.

“The time has come to act with strength, not hesitation,” said Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation. “Christians across America — who form the backbone of the Republican Party — are rallying together to call on President Trump to support Israel and join the charge against the Iranian nuclear threat. This could be President Trump’s finest hour — a moment to make history by joining forces with Israel and finally putting an end to the greatest danger facing the free world today.”