The Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus in Japan was formally re-launched, returning to the growing international network of caucuses coordinated by the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF). The caucus provides a renewed platform for Japanese parliamentarians to advance cooperation with Israel, defend the Jewish state against antisemitism and delegitimization, and highlight shared Judeo-Christian values.

The ceremony took place at the House of Councilors Members’ Office in Tokyo and was attended by Japanese parliamentarians, diplomats, and faith leaders. Distinguished guests included representatives of the U.S. and Israeli embassies, with remarks delivered by the Israeli and U.S. Ambassadors to Japan. A video message was shared by Rev. Johnnie Moore, Executive Chairman of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), who highlighted the organization’s humanitarian work in Gaza, followed by a Q&A session.

The program also featured an address by IAF President Josh Reinstein on the mission and purpose of the caucus, followed by a signing ceremony formalizing its re-launch. Additionally, the caucus made a presentation to members of the Japanese Foreign Relations and Defense Committee, emphasizing the importance of bilateral cooperation and support for Israel.

The re-launch of the Japan caucus came at a critical time, as antisemitism rises globally and Israel faces ongoing security challenges. Despite Japan’s very small Jewish population and historically limited engagement with Israel prior to October 7, public opinion has been negatively shaped by media narratives. By re-joining the IAF network, Japanese lawmakers will stand in solidarity with Israel and contribute to a coalition of over 60 parliamentary caucuses worldwide.

Rev. Michihito Kaneko, member of the House of Councilors and Chair of the Caucus said, “As Chair of the Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus, I am honored to lead its re-launch in Japan. Working closely with the Israel Allies Foundation, our caucus will strengthen bilateral relations, support Israel on the international stage, and stand united against antisemitism and delegitimization.”

“The re-launch of the Japanese Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus shows that support for Israel continues to grow across the globe. At a time when misinformation and hostility are on the rise, it is deeply significant that Japan’s leaders are choosing to strengthen their partnership with Israel and affirm the values that bind our nations together,” said Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation.

The Israel Allies Foundation, which now coordinates 62 caucuses across the globe, emphasizes faith-based diplomacy as a vital tool for building international support for Israel. The Japan caucus re-launch added an important voice from Asia to this growing movement, signaling a new chapter in bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Founded in 2007, the Israel Allies Foundation promotes communication between parliamentarians and legislators worldwide who share a belief that the State of Israel has the right to exist in peace within secure borders. Today, the IAF coordinates the activities of 62 Israel Allies Caucuses around the world.