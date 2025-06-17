IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin made a statement regarding the continuation of IDF strikes in Iran and the prevention of missile launches toward Israel. Defrin updated this evening that several hours ago, around 60 fighter jets launched an extensive attack against 12 missile launch and storage sites deep within Iran.

“This is the area from which most of the missiles were launched toward Israel,” Defrin clarified, “including underground facilities. There are no more 'cities of refuge' in the Middle East.”

He also noted that the Iranian forces have been pushed toward the central part of the country, and are now attempting to launch missiles from the Isfahan province.

“As seen in western Iran - areas like Kermanshah - these are the regions the regime had planned to use for missile strikes against Israel,” he added.

In parallel, Defrin updated that “dozens of Air Force aircraft are flying over Isfahan, identifying targets in real time, and striking them continuously.”

Meanwhile, a meeting with his National Security team took place in the Situation Room at the White House, according to a source who spoke to CNN.

The meeting comes as President Trump is considering whether to escalate the U.S. involvement in the war with Iran.

Additionally, a senior White House official told Fox News that U.S. strikes inside Iranian territory, including against nuclear facilities, are on the table. This development follows Trump's statement that "We have complete air superiority over Iran," and that the U.S. knows where Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is hiding. Trump referred to him as an "easy target," but emphasized, "We will not kill him—at least not right now."