Agam Berger, a 21-year-old IDF lookout who was abducted by Hamas during the October 7 massacre and held captive in Gaza for 482 days, performed the Israeli national anthem “Hatikva” on the violin on Friday at a Jewish cultural festival in Berlin.

Berger’s performance took place at the 38th annual Jüdische Kulturtage (Jewish Culture Days) in the German capital, where she honored her homeland with a moving rendition of the anthem, reported JNS.

Earlier this year, Berger played selections from the film Schindler’s List at the March of the Living in Poland, using a 130-year-old violin that survived the Holocaust.